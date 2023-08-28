Budapest: India’s 4×400 Relay Team finished fifth in the World Athletics Championships 2023 final on Sunday, August 27 in Budapest, while the USA claimed gold, France won silver, and Great Britain won bronze.

The Indian relay team had earlier set an Asian record time in the semifinal heats but they could only manage a fifth-place finish, clocking a time of 2:59.92 seconds.

The United States continued their dominance as they finished first with a time of 2:57:31, and the French set a new national record by clocking a time of 2:58:45 seconds.

Great Britain meanwhile won the bronze with a time of 2:58:71 seconds, their season best.

Much credit to the men’s relay team of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh as they finished narrowly behind the heavyweights of world athletics.