India vs England 5th Test: Dominant Hosts Conquer ‘Bazball’ to Seal Series 4-1

New Delhi: India reached 473 for the loss of eight wickets and they lead by 255 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth Test match against England in Dharamsala. Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) performed brilliantly and later, Sarfaraz Khan (56) and Devdutt Padikkal (65) added to England’s problems. Shoaib Bashir took four wickets while Tom Hartley contributed with two but Kuldeep Yadav (27 batting) and Jasprit Bumrah (19 batting) stitched together a crucial ninth-wicket partnership.

The home side were dominant with the ball today. Ashwin began the proceedings with four wickets in quick time to shut down any chances of a win. Kuldeep Yadav managed to get two. Jasprit Bumrah managed to get two wickets in quick time after lunch to keep the momentum rolling and Kuldeep along with Ravindra Jadeja managed to close out the game to seal an emphatic series victory for the home side.