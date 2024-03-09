Shubman Gill accused of insulting Anderson by Jonny Bairstow

New Delhi: India batters Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and England batter Jonny Bairstow were involved in a heated argument on Day 3 of the fifth Test match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. This was the first instance of India and England cricketers getting involved in a serious sledging episode in the entire series, which has been played in very good spirits. It transpired in the morning session of Saturday when Bairstow, in his 100th Test, was trying to forge a partnership with Joe Root to bail England out of trouble.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was leading India in Rohit Sharma’s absence – not in the field due to a stiff back – threw the ball to first-innings hero Kuldeep Yadav after Ravichandran Ashwin had already put India in a commanding position. As Kuldeep was gearing up to bowl his first ball in the 18th over of England’s second innings, stump mics caught Bairstow having a go at Gill, who was standing in the slip cordon.

Bairstow was reminding Gill how James Anderson got him clean bowled on Day 2 after the Indian batter was involved in a banter with the England legend. Gill was quick to hit back saying it happened only after he had crossed his century. Gill also took a dig at Baristow for underperforming in the series. Then Jurel was heard trying to calm Bairstow down. Sarfaraz, standing at forward short leg, was quick to join after Kuldeep bowled his first ball.