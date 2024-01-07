India Signs Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani accompanied by V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) today at Jeddah, KSA.

A total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalised for Haj 2024 with 1,40,020 seats being reserved for pilgrims to proceed through Haj Committee of India which will greatly benefit the common first time pilgrims intending to undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2024 whereas 35,005 pilgrims would be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators.

During the meeting with the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, KSA, the digital initiatives of the Government of India in facilitating and promoting ease and convenience for the Indian Haj pilgrims by providing last mile information to the pilgrims were greatly appreciated by the KSA side and KSA offered to extend all possible help in this regard. The initiative of the Government of India towards encouraging participation under the Ladies without Mehram (LWM) category was discussed, deeply appreciated and lauded.

Subsequent to the signing of the Bilateral Haj Agreement and the meeting with the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, KSA, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani accompanied by Shri. Muraleedharan visited the Haj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, to oversee the arrangements for Haj pilgrims and explore ways to facilitate better logistics and monitoring mechanism for the convenience of the Indian Haj pilgrims.