Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Requests Makers To Give Fans A Chance To Live In The House

Mumbai: Salman Khan has requested the makers of Bigg Boss 17 to make special arrangements for fans to live inside the Bigg Boss house after the finale.

After Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actor said, “Bigg Boss, maine suna hai ki aapke fans request kar rahe hain aapse ki unko bhi ek mauka diya jaye Bigg Boss ke ghar mein rehne ka. Toh kyun na unko iss aalishan ghar mein rehne ka experience diya jaaye. Toh iss season ke gharwale jab ghar se bahar jayenge, obviously finale ke baad, toh ek mauka inn fans ko zarur dedijiye. (I have heard that a lot of Bigg Boss fans want to live in the house. So why not give them a chance to live in the luxurious house? Of course, it can happen once the contestants vacate the house after the finale.)”