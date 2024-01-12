India announce squad for first two Tests against England 

India’s squad for first two Tests: The Men’s Selection Committee announced India’s squad for the first two Tests against England. India are set to play a 5-match Test series, the first of which will be held in Hyderabad from January 25, 2024.
Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan
|England’s Tour of India, 2023-24 – Test series
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|25th – 29th January
|1st Test
|Hyderabad
|2
|2nd – 6th February
|2nd Test
|Vizag
|3
|15th – 19th February
|3rd Test
|Rajkot
|4
|23rd – 27th February
|4th Test
|Ranchi
|5
|7th – 11th March
|5th Test
|Dharamsala
