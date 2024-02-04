IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3: In Pursuit of 399, England 67/1 At Stumps

IND vs ENG: On the third day of the second Test against India, England were 67 for one in their second innings at stumps in pursuit of 399.

Opener Ben Duckett (28) lost his wicket with stumper KS Bharat taking the catch off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling. England still need 332 runs to win the match, with Zak Crawley (29) and Rehan Ahmed (9) at the crease.

India were bowled out for 255 in their second innings, with Shubman Gill scoring 104 off 147 deliveries. All-rounders Axar Patel (45) and Ashwin (29) also contributed with handy knocks.

India had scored 396 in their first innings, while England were dismissed for 253, with Jasprit Bumrah claiming six wickets. Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley picked up four wickets for the visitors, who currently lead the five-match series 1-0.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 396 all out England 1st innings: 253 all out India 2nd innings: 255 all out in 78.3 overs (Shubman Gill 104, Axar Patel 45; Tom Hartley 4/77, Rehan Ahmed 3/88).