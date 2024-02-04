Ekamra Utsav: Anuradha Paudwal, Suresh Wadkar Enthrall Audience At “Sangitara Murchana” Event

Bhubaneswar: The second evening of the Ekamra Utsav music program, hosted by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), unfolded in a symphony of enchanting melodies.

Aptly named ‘Sangitara Murchana,’ that roughly translates to musical madness, Sunday’s event witnessed the soul-stirring performances of two veteran vocalists, Anuradha Paudwal and Suresh Wadkar, leaving the audience spellbound.

Anuradha Paudwal’s mellifluous voice echoed through the air as she commenced the evening with devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Jagannath. Her rendition of timeless Odia classics like “Kalia Mo Dehe Bolide” and “Keri Keri Suna Duba” captivated listeners, transporting them to a realm of musical bliss.

Transitioning seamlessly, she serenaded the audience with melodious Odia tunes, including “Asiba Bara Tora, Hoiba Bahaghara” and “Ae Phul Kaha Thare.”

The enchantment continued as Suresh Wadkar took the stage, weaving his magic with Odia melodies. His heartfelt renditions of songs like “Rupsi Priysi” and “Sarigala Michhi Michika Bahaghar” resonated deeply with the audience, evoking nostalgia and emotion.

Each note of classics such as “Shrabani Tama Bahagharku mate dakiba” and “Alo Mor Kandhei” carried the essence of Odia culture and tradition.

The second evening of ‘Sangitara Murchana’ bore witness to the timeless allure of music, weaving together the rich fabric of Odia heritage and tradition, leaving an indelible mark on all those who experienced its magic.