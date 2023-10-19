IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli’s 48th Ton Helps India Beat Bangladesh By 7 Wickets

IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup: Team India continued its winning momentum in the ongoing World Cup clash by defeating Bangladesh by 7 wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Virat Kohli put up a dominant display with the bath as he ended up remaining unbeaten on 103 runs, helping India seal its fourth consecutive victory in the mega cricket event.

For his scintillating unbeaten century in the chase, Virat Kohli receives the Player of the Match award 🏆#TeamIndia continue their winning run in #CWC23 after a 7-wicket win over Bangladesh 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/GpxgVtP2fb#INDvBAN | #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/7AypN7QNhK — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2023

Earlier, the Men in Blue dominated the Bangla Tigers after they added 93 runs for the opening stand. They were eventually restricted to their last four wickets for just over 200 runs. Bangladesh’s last batting duo of Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim was stopped on the back of a special fielding effort by Ravindra Jadeja, whose stunning catch at point gave Jasprit Bumrah his first wicket.

In the end, the Indian bowlers ended up restricting Bangladesh to an ordinary total of 256 runs after 50 overs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Siraj picked up two wickets each while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav ended up picking a wicket each.

In reply, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma once again got off a flier of a start while chasing down a total of 257 runs given by Bangladesh. Rohit was looking dangerous but then he departed in the 13th over on the score of 48 off 40. Virat Kohli then came and took the onus alongside Shubman Gill who got a half-century before getting out. The former India skipper remained unbeaten after scoring a brilliant 48th hundred in the 50-over format.

On the back of this knock, Kohli also became the fastest batter to get to 26,000 international runs. Apart from Kohli, KL Rahul also played well and remained unbeaten on the score of 34 runs. The Karnataka-based batter made sure that Kohli took most of the strike and got to a century.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up one wicket and two wickets respectively.