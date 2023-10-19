‘Mundari’ Language To Be Included In 8th Schedule Of Constitution

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recommended the proposal for the inclusion of the ‘Mundari’ language’ in the 8-Schedule of the Constitution of India.
Inclusion of the *Mundari” language in the 8+ schedule of the Constitution of India will add the following benefits to the Munda & Mundari tribes of Odisha:-
- Preservation and promotion of the Mundari language and culture
- The trend of shifting to Other Languages by the Mundari-speaking people will be regulated.
- Stimulating literary activity
- More literary activities like the publication of different categories of books will gain momentum
- The indigenous Knowledge and Practices of Mundari speaking population will be preserved
- Open a new window for research & studies anchored around the preservation and promotion of * Mundari” Language
- More than six lakh Mundari-speaking Indigenous people will be benefitted from this decision.
The cabinet decision to recommend the inclusion of the Mundari language in the 8 schedule will have no financial implications.
