‘Mundari’ Language To Be Included In 8th Schedule Of Constitution

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recommended the proposal for the inclusion of the ‘Mundari’ language’ in the 8-Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Inclusion of the *Mundari” language in the 8+ schedule of the Constitution of India will add the following benefits to the Munda & Mundari tribes of Odisha:-

  • Preservation and promotion of the Mundari language and culture
  • The trend of shifting to Other Languages by the Mundari-speaking people will be regulated.
  • Stimulating literary activity
  • More literary activities like the publication of different categories of books will gain momentum
  • The indigenous Knowledge and Practices of Mundari speaking population will be preserved
  • Open a new window for research & studies anchored around the preservation and promotion of * Mundari” Language
  • More than six lakh Mundari-speaking Indigenous people will be benefitted from this decision.

The cabinet decision to recommend the inclusion of the Mundari language in the 8 schedule will have no financial implications.

