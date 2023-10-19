‘Mundari’ Language To Be Included In 8th Schedule Of Constitution

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recommended the proposal for the inclusion of the ‘Mundari’ language’ in the 8-Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Inclusion of the *Mundari” language in the 8+ schedule of the Constitution of India will add the following benefits to the Munda & Mundari tribes of Odisha:-

Preservation and promotion of the Mundari language and culture

The trend of shifting to Other Languages by the Mundari-speaking people will be regulated.

Stimulating literary activity

More literary activities like the publication of different categories of books will gain momentum

The indigenous Knowledge and Practices of Mundari speaking population will be preserved

Open a new window for research & studies anchored around the preservation and promotion of * Mundari” Language

More than six lakh Mundari-speaking Indigenous people will be benefitted from this decision.

The cabinet decision to recommend the inclusion of the Mundari language in the 8 schedule will have no financial implications.