IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert For 24 Odisha Dists In Next 24 Hr

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur in a few places in 24 Odisha districts.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued by IMD, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur in Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deog arh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Gajapati and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours.

The IMD has warned of thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal.

Further, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, and Nawarangpur during the next 24 hours.

The weatherman has issued a yellow alert for the aforementioned districts.

The sky in Bhubaneswar and the neighbourhood will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm, the IMD has stated.

The maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to be around 37°C and 26°C respectively, it added.

The IMD has said that maximum temperature (day temperature) is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 2 days and maximum temperature is again likely to gradual rise by 3 to 4°C in the subsequent 3 days over the districts of Odisha.