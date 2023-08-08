IFFI invites entries for Maiden Edition of Best Web Series (OTT) Award

Objectives of the Award

The Award is aimed at acknowledging, encouraging and honouring the flourishing OTT content and its creators. It seeks to foster growth and innovation in the Indian OTT industry by encouraging and celebrating web series content produced for and screened on digital platforms. The award also aims to encourage OTT content in Indian languages by promoting regional diversity and creativity in the web content industry, including content produced in regional languages.

The Award will recognize and reward exceptional talent that has realized its potential due to the opportunities provided by the OTT space in India. In keeping with India’s growing creative economy, the award will also aim to incentivize and create investment opportunities in India’s OTT sector by providing avenues to content creators and OTT platforms to showcase their work, exchange knowledge, and foster international relationships through the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The winner will be announced and honoured at the 54th edition of IFFI.

Tell the Story of a Rising and Aspirational New India: I&B Minister

It may be recalled that the Award was announced on July 18, 2023, by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Shri Anurag Singh Thakur.

Noting that India is filled with exceptional talent, the Shri Thakur has encouraged content creators to “tell the story of a rising and aspirational New India – ready to lead the world, with a billion dreams and a billion untold stories!” He added that beginning this year at the 54th International Film Festival of India, the award will be presented annually.

Speaking about the intent of the I&B Ministry in introducing the Best Web Series (OTT) Award, the Union Minister had said: “The Indian entertainment industry has seen a tectonic change in the last few years. It is interesting to note that a recent report of FICCI-EnY shows that not only was 3,000 hours of new and original OTT content created in India in 2022, but the viewership on OTT platforms has grown from 13.5 crores to 18 crores in the last few years, whereas the number of cinema hall goers stands at 12.2 crore, 6 crore less than the consumption on OTT. A need was therefore felt to foster and promote the growth of the Indian OTT industry and acknowledge regional talent that India is so rich in.”

Eligibility for the Award

To be eligible for the award, the web series has to be originally created / shot series in any Indian language. It has to be an original piece of work commissioned, produced, co-produced, licensed, or acquired with the purpose of releasing ONLY on the OTT Platform. All episodes of the entry (web series/season) should have been released on an OTT platform between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

Further, the web series/season under application must have a total runtime of at least 180 minutes, have a minimum of three (3) episodes, have each episode of duration 25 minutes or more and be tied together under the same title or trade name.

How to Apply for the Award

Applicants should submit the entry through the prescribed online entry form, which is available at the Award website: https://bestwebseriesaward.com/. The entries can be submitted online till 6 PM on 25th August, 2023. In addition to the online submission, the stamped and signed hard copy of the submitted online application along with its adjoining material must be received by 31st August, 2023. In the event that 31st August, 2023 is declared a holiday, the next working day will be considered as the final date for receipt of the application.

Award Components

The award for the Best Web Series will be presented to one web series for its artistic merit, storytelling, technical excellence and overall impact. A cash Prize of Rs. 10 lakhs will be awarded, to be shared equally among the Director(s), Creator(s) and the Producer(s) / Production house(s) / OTT Platform (in case of an original production or coproduction). Certificates too will be awarded to Director(s) / Creator(s) or both, and the Producer(s) / Production House(s) /OTT Platform (in case of original production or co-production) and to the OTT platform streaming the web-series.

There shall be a two-tier system, a Preview Committee and a Jury, for making selections for the award. The jury would comprise eminent film / web series professionals/personalities acclaimed in the field of web-series, cinema, and other allied arts from across India. The preview committee and the jury would be constituted by the Ministry of I&B.

More details on eligibility and other details of the Award are available on the Award website: https://bestwebseriesaward.com/. The rules and regulations of the Award can be found here.