Federico Martín Bahamontes has passed away at the age of 95 years. He was the first Spanish winner of the Tour de France and a legend in the cycling world.

Bahamontes was also culer from birth, and often expressed his admiration for players César Rodríguez and Andrés Iniesta.

Federico Martín Bahamontes was one of world and Spanish cycling’s biggest legends and the first Spanish cyclist to win a Tour de France, in 1959.

Born in Toledo, the sportsman regularly frequented the Penya Solera during the 1950s and also received the FC Barcelona gold and diamond badge.

Federico Martín Bahamontes received the Royal Order of Sporting Merit Grand Cross in 2003. Spanish sport and world sport mourn his loss.