Hamas Invites Elon Musk to Visit Gaza After Tech Billionaire’s Israel Trip

Gaza: A Hamas senior official invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to visit the Palestinian Gaza Strip to see the extent of destruction caused by the Israeli bombardment. This comes after Elon Musk on Monday visited the site of the Hamas assault on Israel and declared his commitment to do whatever was necessary to stop the spread of hatred.

“We invite him to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility,” Hamas’ senior official Osama Hamdan said in a press conference in Beirut on Tuesday.

Musk owns the X social media platform. Hamdan’s comments came a day after a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas was extended for an additional 48 hours. “Within 50 days, Israel dropped more than 40,000 tonnes of explosives on the homes of defenseless Gazans,” he said, “I call on US President Biden to review the US relationship with Israel and to stop supplying them with weapons.”

Talking about the destruction of Gaza since the conflict began on October 7, Hamdan called on the international community to quickly send specialized civil defense teams to help retrieve bodies still trapped under the rubble. According to the Palestinian foreign ministry, thousands are still trapped.