Gullak, Aflatoon Daddy to The Legend of Human; 7 Series for a Memorable Children’s Day

Children’s Day, celebrated on November 14th, is all about making kids feel special and bringing a smile to their faces. And what better way to do that than with some fantastic series to binge-watch and binge-listen? We’ve compiled a list of the most captivating and educational series that are perfect for this Children’s Day. These web series and audio series aren’t just about entertainment; they also offer valuable life lessons, encourage creativity, and inspire young minds. From exciting adventures to heartwarming stories, there’s something for every child to enjoy.

So, whether you’re planning a cosy family day indoors or looking for some quality screen time, our selection has you covered. Get ready to dive into a world of fun, learning, and inspiration. This Children’s Day, let’s make it a memorable one for the kids with these incredible series that are sure to spark their imagination and leave them with lasting lessons.

Gullak

This Children’s Day, “Gullak,” a heartwarming Hindi web series available on SonyLIV is a must on your list. Directed by Palash Vaswani and Amrit Raj Gupta, this series is a true gem with three seasons, each consisting of 5 episodes. ‘Gullak’ revolves around the Mishra family, comprising Santosh, Shanti, Anand “Annu,” and Aman Mishra. In season one, Annu’s constant tiff with his mother, Shanti, over joblessness and exam results sets the stage. Season two beautifully captures stories of hope, wishes, and love that fill the family’s ‘gullak’ (piggy bank). In season three, the Mishra family evolves both as a family and as individuals, showcasing their undying love and support for each other. ‘Gullak’ is the perfect choice for a heartwarming family drama, filled with beautiful life lessons, emotions, and struggles, making it a must-watch series.

Aflatoon Daddy

“Aflatoon Daddy”, an audio series on Pocket FM is the perfect way to make this Children’s Day special! In this captivating story, the mysterious Mighty Isuri discovers an extraordinary group of children in a new life. Their unique qualities and the secrets of their reincarnation create a fascinating and enchanting narrative. Join the adventure of “Aflatoon Daddy” and dive into a world of wonder and magic, where every moment is filled with excitement.

The Legend of Hanuman

Experience the captivating world of “The Legend Of Hanuman” available on Disney+ Hotstar this Children’s Day. Directed by Jeevan J. Kang and Navin John, this series offers an animated and entertaining approach to historical storytelling, perfect for children. With two seasons, each comprising 13 episodes, ‘The Legend Of Hanuman’ brings to life the adventures of Hanuman, portrayed by Damandeep Singh Baggan. In the first season, Hanuman leads a seemingly ordinary life as a vaanar under the rule of his king, Sugreev. He refrains from using his extraordinary powers until fate brings him face-to-face with Ram and Lakshman, changing everything. In the second season, Hanuman embarks on a heroic journey to battle Ravan, rescue Sita, and reunite her with Ram, all while imparting valuable lessons and discipline from the epic ‘Ramayana.’ The series’ captivating characters and engaging storyline make it an exceptional educational and entertaining choice for young viewers.

Asura

On Children’s Day, dive into the inspiring world of “Asura” on Pocket FM. Follow the remarkable journey of 15-year-old Darsh, who, after years of familial disrespect and martial arts exam failures, discovers inner strength when he rescues a stranger. With a newfound mentor’s support, Darsh embarks on a quest to redeem his family’s name and find success. The story showcases the transformative power of personal growth and resilience in the face of adversity. “Asura” is a must-listen for its gripping narrative and themes of courage and determination, making it a perfect choice for young listeners. Discover Darsh’s path to triumph and the mending of family bonds in this engaging audio series that delivers a powerful message of hope and self-discovery.

Yeh Meri Family

TVF’s “Yeh Meri Family”, directed by Sameer Saxena, is a delightful drama that beautifully encapsulates the essence of family bonds and values. With two seasons, the first consisting of seven episodes and the second with five, the show chronicles the trials and tribulations of the Awasthi family in the ’90s. In the first season, we follow young Harshu, a middle-class boy, as he navigates the conflicts with the adults in his family. In the second season, we see the world through the eyes of Ritika, an 11th grader who views her mother, Neerja, as the formidable ‘Kiran Bedi’ of the house. The series seamlessly combines humour and life lessons, making it a captivating and heartwarming watch that reminds us of the importance of family in every phase of life. This Children’s Day, it’s the perfect choice for parents to teach their children about the ethics and significance of family in a lighthearted yet impactful way.

The Jungle Book

Step into the wild this Children’s Day with the captivating web series ‘Jungle Book,’ streaming on Prime Video and Disney+. Directed by Jon Favreau, this incredible story unfolds across three thrilling seasons, each comprising fifty-two episodes. In season one, Mowgli befriends a red panda named Ponya and embarks on jungle adventures, facing perilous encounters with cobras that require the help of Baloo and Bagheera. Season two sees Mowgli facing the consequences of disobeying the village leader and the return of the vengeful Shere Khan. In the third season, Mowgli’s claim to be part of a wolf pack takes an unexpected turn, courtesy of honey and Phaona’s scheming. ‘Jungle Book’ is a delightful and entertaining journey for children, offering adventure and life lessons while immersing them in a world of wild wonder.

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu

Celebrate Children’s Day with the captivating web series, “Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu,” streaming on ZEE5. Directed by Hemant Gaba, this enthralling story unfolds over a single season comprising 10 episodes. Join fourteen-year-old Parth, portrayed by Meet Mukhi, as he embarks on an extraordinary adventure with Jugnu, played by Aekam Binjwe. Together, they journey to save a magical tree from falling into the wrong hands and unleashing chaos. While the show draws inspiration from real-life moments in “Firefly Lane,” its main characters are entirely fictional. This heartwarming and adventurous series will not only entertain but also captivate children’s imaginations.