ECoR To Run Another Special Train between Odisha and Bihar for Chhath Puja

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the additional rush of passengers in regular trains and for the convenience of passengers, ECoR has decided to run another Special Train towards Bihar, between Puri and Jayanagar for Chhath Puja.

This Special Train from Puri will run as 08419 Puri-Jayanagar Special Train and will leave from Puri at 2330hrs (11.30 p.m.) on Thursday (16th Nov’2023). In the return direction, this train from Jayanagar will leave as 08450 Patna-Puri Special. This will leave Jayanagar at 2330hrs (11.30 p.m.) on Friday (17th Nov 2023).

This Chhath Special between Puri and Jayanagar will provide stoppage at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli, Midnapur, Bishnupur, Bankura, Adra, Asansol, Madhupur, Jashidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Barauni, Samastipur, Laheria Sarai, Darbhanga, Sakri and Madhubani between Puri & Jayanagar from both the directions.