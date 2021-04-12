Gujarat High Court takes up suo motu PIL on coronavirus mismanagement

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court will hear a suo motu PIL on the uncontrolled upsurge and serious management issues in COVID control.

The High Court said the state is heading towards a “health emergency of sorts”.

It cited media reports on “harrowing tales” and “unimaginable conditions” of health infrastructure, deficit of oxygen and basic medicines like Remdesivir.

The Chief Justice Vikram Nath has constituted a special bench to hear suo moto petition on Monday. The bench comprising Nath and Justice Bhargav D Karia will hear the PIL at the former’s official residence virtually.

Nath said that media reports have depicts harrowing tales of the existing infrastructure of health sector to tackle the grave situation.