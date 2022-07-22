Friday Release! Ranbir Kapoor Starrer ‘Shamshera’ Hit Theatres

New Delhi: Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited movie, premiered in theatres today, July 22. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra. It also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Shamshera marks Ranbir’s first release after four years after he delivered the blockbuster ‘Sanju’.

Talking about the movie, the story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh.

This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter to give his review on the freshly launched film.

