BLACKPINK unveils 3D character avatars for ‘PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: The Virtual’

By Haraprasad Das
Seoul: BLACKPINK and PUBG are a winning combination, and fans are already loving the girls’ new 3D avatars.

These official 3D character versions of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will be performing on behalf of the Kill This Love singers during the group’s upcoming virtual in-game concert, ‘BLACKPINK x PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: The Virtual’.

The “concert” will be available exclusively via ‘PUBG Mobile’ in North and South America on July 22-23 and July 29-30, and for all other regions on July 23-24 and July 30-31.

The K-pop girl group’s 3D character avatars look gorgeous and charismatic, just like the idols themselves.

Dressed in glamorous outfits and shining avatars, the members strike a stylish pose with a virtual crown placed above their head, befitting their “queen-like” status in the K-pop world.

 

