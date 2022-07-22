Odisha CM Naveen speaks to President elect Droupadi Murmu over phone

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today spoke to the President elect Droupadi Murmu. The Odisha CM wished her on behalf of the people of the state and said that “The people of Odisha are very proud of her achievement.”

Spoke to the daughter of #Odisha, President-Elect Smt #DroupadiMurmu over phone and wished her all the very best on behalf of people of #Odisha. Entire family of 4.5 Cr people of Odisha are proud of her achievement. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 22, 2022

Patnaik on Thursday congratulated Murmu for emerging victorious in the presidential poll, saying it was a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha

Patnaik said Murmu’s journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country was an inspiring and a shining example of women’s empowerment.

Describing Droupadi as the daughter of Odisha and the pride of the state, the BJD president had earlier urged all MLAs for unanimous support to her. He had also reached to the opposition Congress and only independent MLA in the state assembly to support Droupadi’s candidacy.

Droupadi, who came here to interact with the BJD MPs and MLAs on July 8, also compared her relationship with Naveen to that of Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath saying Naveen’s support to her candidature was like a brother offering gifts to a sister. She also had lunch with the chief minister at Naveen Niwas.

The 64-year-old had earlier served as a minister during the first stint of the Naveen Patnaik when the BJD-BJP had formed the coalition government during 2000 and 04.