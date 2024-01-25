Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Starts From May 6, Registration From January 25

Bhubaneswar: The dates for the conduct of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination has been announced on Thursday. The exam is scheduled to be held from May 6 to May 10, 2024.

The OJEE 2024 will be conducted in different centres, including 30 in the state and three centres outside.

Senior officials informed that the registrations for the OJEE 2024 will start from January 25 and the last date is March 25, 2024.

It is a state-level entrance exam conducted every year. The exam is conducted to offer admission in Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in various fields. Qualified candidates will get admission in B. Pharma, MCA, M. Tech, M. Arch and Lateral Entry courses in various government and private institutes in the state.