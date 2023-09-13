Four Crushed Under Granite Stone In Ganjam

Digapahandi: Four persons including two minors died after being crushed under the granite rock at Turubudi village under Digapahandi block in Ganjam district.

This incident happened today at 7 pm in the evening. The deceased are Govinda Malik (18) and Jaga Malik (19) of Pilikadiha village and two other dead have not been found.

Govinda and Jaga are two brothers. They were working in a granite crusher company near Birikalua Chacha under Kukudakhandi block in Ganjam. The company was carrying out stone crushing work while a large piece of stone fell and crushed them. As a result, Govinda and Jaga died on the spot.