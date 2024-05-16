Half-Charred Body Of Minor Girl Found In Maize Field In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A half-charred body of a minor girl was recovered from a maize field near Haldi Panchayat Nabarangpur district on Wednesday.

As per reports, the girl went missing yesterday at around 5: 30 pm. She went out to attend a call of nature. But did not return for a long time. So, her mother searched for her in the area and found her daughter’s half-charred body from the field. She was 9 years old.

On intimation, police reached the scene and seized the body. An investigation has been launched into the matter.