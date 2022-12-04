FIFA World Cup: Argentina Beat Australia 2-1 To Reach Quarter-finals

Qatar: Lionel Messi score helped Argentina to beat Australia on Saturday and reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Messi also scored his first goal in a World Cup knockout round in his 1,000th match to beat Diego Maradona’s tournament tally.

With nothing to lose, the Socceroos, chasing a first World Cup quarter-final berth, pulled a goal back 13 minutes from time when Craig Goodwin’s wayward shot took a huge deflection off Enzo Fernandez and flew into the net for an own goal.

Messi spurned two clear chances late on but it was Australia’s teenaged substitute Garang Kuol who set hearts racing in the stadium when deep into stoppage time his close-range shot on the turn was brilliantly saved by Emi Martinez.

The Australia bench had their heads in their hands while the Argentina squad was seen celebrating and roars around the packed Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.