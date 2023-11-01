Elon Musk reveals X might soon turn into a dating app

New York: Elon Musk has often discussed his vision for X, and how he wishes to transform it into an ‘everything’ app. So far, we already have the option of sharing long-form tweets and videos on the app. And more features like video calling, voice calling, payments, and job-search will be coming soon. But did you know that Musk is also planning to let users look for dates via the social media platform? Considering that Musk has time and again talked about wanting to let people do everything on X, this announcement isn’t exactly “shocking”, but it is a surprise nonetheless.

As per a report in The Verge, Musk confirmed during an internal meeting that X dating is around the corner. He also added that things are already in motion on that front and he feels that they might be able to improve the dating situation.

The Verge reports that Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino hosted their first all-hands meeting with X employees last week. During the meeting, Musk described how he wants X to compete with various apps like LinkedIn, YouTube, FaceTime and even dating apps.

Talking about how hiring on X takes place and what people post on the platform matters, Musk said, “I would place more emphasis on what somebody has posted in the past on the X platform than anything else. Have they posted interesting material? That would be probably the single biggest indicator for whether they are excellent and someone you’d want to hire.” He then added that this is true on the romantic front as well and that he and his friends have found matches on the platform previously. This is when X CEO Linda Yaccarino interrupted him and asked if X Dating was around the corner. To this, Musk responded that it indeed was and some things were already in motion.

“There’s already some stuff happening to some degree. But I think we might be able to improve the dating situation. Part of it is how do you discover interesting people? Discovery is tough,” Musk said.