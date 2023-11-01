Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary Reopens With Onset Of Winter

Bhubaneswar: While the effect of the cold wave has started in Odisha, the Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary has been reopened today for tourists.

The visitors can now enjoy nature as well as the sight of wild animals. About nine tents have been made for the night stay of tourists.

Meanwhile, the Odisha forest department conducted a tiger census in Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary for a week from October 25. It is a part of the ongoing process of surveying and monitoring the movement of big cats in the sanctuary.

On the other hand, the most awaited Eco Retreat kicked off today in the state. The travellers can enjoy adventurous water sports along with nature. This year, it is being held for 3 months in 7 places.

Tourists can have a different experience with the scenic beauty of Koraput, Daringbadi, Pati Sonepur, Konark, Satkosia, Bhitarkanika, and Hirakud. In the first phase, it will be inaugurated in Hirakud, Daringbadi, Putsil of Koraput and Satkosia.