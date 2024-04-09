Elon Musk drops major hint about bringing Tesla to India

New Delhi: Elon Musk has finally broken his silence on the most asked question. In a report by Reuters, Musk was quoted as saying “The natural progression is to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India.” Previously, there were reports that Tesla is looking for a location to set up its factory in India. Maharashtra and Gujarat reportedly extended land offers to Tesla for setting up the factory.

The Tesla team is exploring opportunities in different states across India, particularly focusing on Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, which already host numerous car manufacturing facilities.They’re doing this at a time when not many people are buying electric cars, and there’s a ton of competition. So, Tesla didn’t sell as many cars as expected in the first three months of this year.

But India recently decided to lower taxes on some electric cars made by companies that agree to invest a lot of money and start making cars in India within three years.Tesla has been trying to get into the Indian market for a while. The Indian government said they needed to make cars in India, not just sell them here.

Tesla’s been talking to Indian government officials for about a year now. Last June, even Elon Musk met with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.In July last year, Tesla said they wanted to build a factory in India to make a car that costs around Rs 17,30,000. They also asked for lower taxes on fancier models they want to sell in India. Some experts think if Tesla starts selling cars in India, it could encourage other companies to make electric cars too. And that could be good for Indian companies that make car parts.

Musk has announced the release date for his Tesla robotaxi. He shared the news on his platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, stating, “Tesla Robotaxi unveil on 8/8.” Following this announcement, Tesla’s stock saw a nearly 4 per cent increase to $171.19 during extended trading on Friday, according to Market Watch.

This announcement came shortly after Musk denied reports of cancelling plans for a lower-priced car, emphasizing Tesla’s commitment to developing an autonomous vehicle that could revolutionize the automotive industry.

The Tesla robotaxi, which Musk described during a 2019 investor event, is a futuristic self-driving vehicle. Musk envisions a future where owners can earn money by renting out their autonomous vehicles for use in a taxi service, with Tesla taking a commission.