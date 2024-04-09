Lok Sabha Polls 1,210 Candidates To Contest Across 13 States In Phase Two

New Delhi: As many as 1,210 candidates across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) will be contesting the phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed that for Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2, the poll body has received 2,633 nominations forms filed for 88 Parliamentary constituencies across 12 states and UTs for phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In a press release, the Election Commission said, “1206 candidates from 12 States /UTs along with 4 candidates from Outer Manipur PC to contest elections in phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. A total of 2633 nominations were filed for 88 PCs across 12 States/UTs going for polls in phase 2 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.”

“The last date for filing nominations for phase 2 for all 12 States/UTs was April 4, 2024. After the scrutiny of 2633 nominations filed, 1428 nominations were found to be valid. The last date for withdrawal of candidature for all 12 States/UTs was April 08, 2024,” the polling body mentioned.

“In phase 2, Kerala has a maximum of 500 nominations from 20 Parliamentary Constituencies, followed by 491 nominations from 14 PCs in Karnataka. Minimum of 14 nominations were received from one PC in Tripura. 16-Nanded Parliamentary Constituency in Maharashtra received a maximum of 92 nominations,” it said.

The Election Commission also mentioned in its press release that “15 ACs in Outer Manipur PC will go to polls on 19.04.2024 (Phase 1) and 13 ACs in this PC will go to polls on 26.04.2024 (Phase 2). There are 4 contesting candidates from Outer Manipur PC which has been notified in Gazette notification issued on April 5, 2024.”

Meanwhile, the poll body has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MEA) to deploy 100 more companies of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal to conduct a free and fair Lok Sabha election, according to sources.