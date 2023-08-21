Eklavya Model Residential School students from 6 states including Odisha to meet Prez Murmu tomorrow

New Delhi: Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) students from six stated including Odisha will visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and meet President Smt. Droupadi Murmu as part of educational tour organized by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs & NESTS on 22nd August 2023.

Later in the day, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs & NESTS is organizing a conference for interaction of EMRS students with Union Minister Shri Arjun Munda; Minster of State, Tribal Affairs, Shri Bishweswar Tudu and Smt. Renuka Singh. Around 500 Eklavya Model Residential School students from 6 states, namely Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh shall be visiting Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi on 22nd August, 2023 to participate in the program.

The objective behind organizing such conference is to provide students a platform for meaningful interaction to exchange ideas, insights and experiences on matters related to education, career, and scholarship schemes.

The students will also embark on a visit to Parliament House on the morning of 23rd August, 2023. The visit to this prestigious institution shall provide students a unique opportunity to familiarize with workings of Parliament House and form an overall understanding of roles and responsibilities associated with Parliament.

The whole programme shall act as a conglomeration of different experiences bind together for EMRS student community. This educational visit intends to be immensely contributing towards students’ overall development providing them a platform to thrive and at the same time leaving an indelible mark etched for life.