ECI restores maximum limit on number of star campaigners as COVID-19 cases decline

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to restore the maximum limit on number of Star Campaigners and the time period for submission of the list of Star Campaigners for all ongoing and future elections with immediate effect.

The Commission took the decision in view of the decline in cases of Covid -19 and the gradual lifting of restrictions by the Central and State governments. The Commission said, now the maximum limit on the number of Star Campaigners for recognized National and State political parties will be 40 and for other than recognized political party, it will be 20.

The ECI said this in a letter to the President and General Secretary of the recognized National and State Political Parties. Earlier, In October 2020, the Commission had reduced the number of star campaigners for recognised national and state parties.

The Commission further added that the list of Star Campaigners will be communicated within period of seven days from the date of the notification. The ECI said that for the ongoing Assembly Elections to both the phases of Manipur and 5th, 6th and 7th phases of Uttar Pradesh and bye election to Majuli Assembly Seat in Assam, the list of additional Star Campaigners, if any, can be submitted with the Election Commission or the concerned Chief Electoral Officer by 5 PM on Wednesday.