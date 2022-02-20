Police Arrest 25 Locals In Connection With Attack On Journalists In Jajpur

Jajpur: As many as 25 people along with10 women were arrested by police in connection with the attack on journalists during Panchayat elections in Binjharpur block.

Reports said, four journalists were attacked while covering an alleged incident of booth rigging while the third phase of three-tier rural polls were underway.

In the wake of the incident, senior journalists met the State Election Commissioner at Bhubaneswar and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators of violence.

According to reports, the journalists, identified Gulshan Ali Khan of Argus, Debasis Sahoo of Kalinga TV, Bijay Sahu of Kanak News, and Himanshu Padhi of Odisha Sambad, who were engaged in reporting live from the spot, were beaten black and blue for doing their job.

Reportedly, the journalists were capturing an act of ballot boxes being looted by the miscreants at Booth number 2 and 4 in Bacchal panchayat under Binjharpur block.

The journalists were held captive and their vehicles were damaged in the process, reports added.