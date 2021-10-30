Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Oily Hair

New Delhi: Oily hair can make a person feel self-conscious and lower their self-esteem. It can also lead to uncomfortable itching and can even provide a feast for the fungus that causes dandruff. Here is a list of home remedies that you can use on your scalp to get rid of greasy hair.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice is one of the most effective ingredients to get rid of greasy hair. Lemon is acidic in nature that works wonders on greasy hair and it is also a great dandruff buster.

How to use:

Squeeze the juice out of 2 lemons and mix it with a cup of water. Apply this mixture on your hair and scalp. Wash your hair with lukewarm water after 10 minutes.

Tea rinse for hair

The tea rinse works well on dull and greasy hair. Caffeine’s acidic nature will make your hair shine, provide volume and strength.

How to use:

Steep 1-2 teabags of green or regular black tea in hot water. Then let this mixture cool a little by diluting it with a cup of cold water. Rinse your hair and scalp using this. Let it stay for 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Tomato hair mask

You can also use a tomato mask to get rid of the excessive oil secretion as the acidic nature of tomatoes helps balance the pH level of your scalp.

How to use:

To make a tomato hair mask blend one ripe tomato and mix it with one teaspoon of fuller’s earth. Apply this mask on your hair and scalp and cover your head with a shower cap and leave it for 30 minutes. Wash with cold water. Do this twice a week to get better results.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is another ingredient that can easily be found in your kitchen cabinet. You can use it to get rid of the excess oil secretion, as the astringent properties of apple cider vinegar will get your hair rid of extra oil.

How to use:

To use apple cider vinegar on your scalp, one cup of it in one liter of water and then use this to rinse your hair. Post this do not use a blow dryer instead air-dry your hair.