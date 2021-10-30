Special Drive For Revision Of Electoral Roll To Begin In Odisha From Nov 1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sushil Lohani on Saturday informed that a month-long special drive for revision of electoral roll will begin in Odisha from November 1 to November 30.

The schedule has been finalised in accordance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) decision for the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date.

He informed that already the pre-revision activity was continuing in the State and the draft publication of electoral roll will be made at over 37,606 polling booths, 58 sub-Collector and 30 Collector offices.

Free copies will be issued to the national and regional political parties and, on payment basis for others. People can check their names in the electoral roll on the website, www.ceoodisha.nic.in.

During the special drive, people can apply for addition and deletion of names, correction and other facilities. This time, people can avail such services including getting Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) online and it will be delivered directly at the doorsteps of applicants via post.

Application Process Online:

Through the Voter Helpline App, people can submit online applications by filing up forms as per their requirements. The App can be downloaded on mobile phones. One just needs to submit various documents for address, date of birth and latest picture to validate the applications. The application processes will be verified by field level officers for necessary addition, deletion and even issuance of EPIC.

Eligibility and Facilities Available:

-Those attaining 18 years as on January 1, 2022, can apply for inclusion of their names in the voter/electoral roll as first-time voters.

-Eligible voters whose name is yet to be registered in the electoral roll can apply.

-People can also apply for any changes /corrections in name, address in the electoral roll.

-Deletion of names in case of deaths, shifting/migration and other reasons.

Earlier to avail such services, people used to approach their concerned block level officers to collect forms or apply through the Sub-Collector office.

“The submission of online applications and entry of names and details will ensure that there is no error. All the online applications will be verified on priority basis. Special campaigns will be launched on November 7 and November 21 at booth level across the State. 9 officers have also been appointed as Roll Officers to supervise the entire process. The final voter list will be published on January 6, 2022,” Lohani added.