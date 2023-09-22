Doctor Found Hanging In Hostel Room Of PRM Medical College At Baripada

Baripada: The body of a doctor was found hanging in the hostel room of PRM Medical College at Baripada on Friday.

The deceased doctor has been identified as Sachin Sahu, a resident of Keonjhar district. According to reports, after completing his medical studies, Sahu worked as a house surgeon at PRM Medical College & Hospital.

After completing his duty in the surgery ward of the hospital this morning, he returned to the college hostel room. When did not open the door for a long time, hostel inmates broke open the door and found him hanging with a rope around his neck.

Fellow medical students rushed him to PRM Hospital, but the doctor declared him dead.

On intimation, Baripada Sadar police reached the premises of the medical college and started an investigation.

When asked, other students described Sachin as a very calm and simple person. While the actual cause of death is yet to be known, neither the fellow doctors nor the medical college authorities have responded.