DIZO Offers Wireless Dash At Introductory Price, & Special Discounts On Other Products

Gurugram: DIZO, the first brand under the realmeTechLife ecosystem, today announced a three days DIZO Anniversary sale on DIZO smartwatches and audio wearables.

The brand is completing a year on May 25, 2022, and the special discounts are a way of celebrating and reciprocation of the love and support that it has received from its consumers.

Starting from May 25, 2022, for three days, the offer event will run on Flipkart and give a chance to the consumers to grab some of the best-sellers by the brand including DIZO Watch 2, DIZO Watch R and DIZO Wireless Power, among others.

Alongside, the recently launched DIZO Wireless Dash, with its unique Kevlar design, Blink Charge feature and 30 hours of music playback and originally priced at INR 1,599, will also go on sale for the first time from May 24, 2022 12:00 noon onwards on Flipkart at an introductory price of INR 1,299 only.

Being one of the youngest brands, the journey of DIZO has been remarkable and according to the Counterpoint Research Q1, 2022 smartwatch shipment report in India, DIZO ranked no. 4 with 4.4% market share and entered the top 5 brands in the smartwatch category. Earlier, the same agency has also recognized DIZO as an emerging and fastest-growing brand in TWS shipment report in India.

Commenting on its first-year anniversary,Abhilash Panda, CEO, DIZO India said, “Around 80 brands are present in India’s smartwatch market and in such a competitive environment, DIZO being the youngest brand has captured Top 5 brands of smartwatch category in the list is a big feat for us. This is a testament of the love and support that we have been getting from our consumers from all over India. As we mark our one-year anniversary, we feel more committed towards offering differentiated feature-packed products to our differentiated consumer needs. We are also confident that with the solutions we have in the pipeline and our continuous efforts towards bettering us in the process, we would keep winning the hearts of our consumers.”

Being the first realmeTechLife ecosystem brand, DIZO comes with realme’s support in 3 key aspects – Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience. In terms of product categories, DIZO focus will be the four categories, namely Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories. The brand aims to provide feature-rich solutions of great quality at competitive prices, while we fulfill our goal of popularizing tech among the masses.

DIZO Wireless Dash

Launched on May 17, 2022 theDIZO Wireless Dash boasts of a unique Kevlar Design, Blink charge feature and 30 hours of total music playback. The feature loaded neckband earphone, using an 11.2mm large driver, Bass Boost+ algorithm and PU+PEEK diaphragm, will offer an enhanced audio experience at the most aggressive price. For the uber-fast generation today, the DIZO Wireless Dash offers 10 hours of music playback in just 10 mins charge using the Blink Charge feature along with safe charging chip inside; and a total music playback of upto 30 hours on a single charge.

A steal deal for those who prefer neckband design, it also brings Magnetic Instant Connection, Memory Metal, ENC, dedicated Game Mode and realme Link app customizations, and even the smallest of the detailing such as balanced weight, air pressure control and dual material eartips. The latest DIZO Wireless Dash is priced at just INR 1,599. However, during the first sale on Flipkart from May 24, 2022, 12 pm onwards, the latest neckband earphone will be sold at an introductory price of INR 1,299 only.

DIZO 1st Anniversary Offers:

DIZO Watch R – For the smartwatch lovers looking for a stylish and premium one, the DIZO Watch R can be a choice. It features a 1.3-in (3.3cm) Ultra Sharp AMOLED display, the biggest under INR 4K segment, Always on Display, 2.5D curved glass and 7H hardness. Additionally, it has 150+ customizable watch faces for every mood. Keeping fitness a priority, users can also track their health as it has an SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitor. The sale has given chances to consumers to purchase at INR 3,799 only, originally it was priced at INR 3,999.

DIZO Watch 2 Sports– For all the sports enthusiasts who prefer smartwatches during their intense workout session, DIZO Watch 2 Sports with 110+ sports can be the best choice for them. The modes incorporate various sports activities such as mountaineering, horse riding, skipping, high jump, long jump, several dance forms, Tai Chi, martial arts, trampoline and more. Also, boasting of health monitoring and other smart features, originally priced at INR 2,499, the sports-centric smartwatch will be offered at INR 1,999 only.

DIZO Watch 2 – With sturdy metal frame and rectangular dial, DIZO Watch 2 has emerged as a fitness tracking smartwatch. Giving users a stylish look along with comfortability it has upto 10 days of battery life. Not just that it has multiple health, fitness and smart features that attracts the users most. Originally it was priced as INR 2,999, but you can grab it at a discounted price of INR 2,699 only.

DIZO Wireless Power – The DIZO Wireless Power, with unique Power Hive Design inspired by honeycomb features soft TPU material that is durable and flexible on the neck, ideal for prolonged use. It weighs only 27.1g and also offers other great specs such as Bass Boost+ algorithm, magnetic fast pair technology, dedicated Game Mode, 18 hours of total playback and realme Link App. Originally priced at INR 1,399 and the neckband will be offered at a price of INR 1,199 only.

Do check out all the offers by DIZO here:

DIZO Smartwatches on offers: https://bit.ly/3LxW2cB

DIZO Audio wearables on offers:https://bit.ly/3G8707H