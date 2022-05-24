Buddha’s Delight: Make A Sizzling Vegetable Pot, With A Simple & Flavourful Dish

Buddha’s Delight is a vegetarian dish that is widely popular in China among Buddhist communities, who are vegetarian and use only simple seasonings.

This recipe for Buddha’s delight is a classic Asian dish full of mixed vegetables and tofu in a savoury sauce.

This cuisine puts a lot of emphasis on vegetables and bean products (like tofu and soybean).

The ingredients and seasonings vary from cook to cook, depending on preference and what is available.

Directions