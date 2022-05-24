Buddha’s Delight
Buddha’s Delight: Make A Sizzling Vegetable Pot, With A Simple & Flavourful Dish

By Pragativadi News Service
Buddha’s Delight is a vegetarian dish that is widely popular in China among Buddhist communities, who are vegetarian and use only simple seasonings.

This recipe for Buddha’s delight is a classic Asian dish full of mixed vegetables and tofu in a savoury sauce.

This cuisine puts a lot of emphasis on vegetables and bean products (like tofu and soybean).

The ingredients and seasonings vary from cook to cook, depending on preference and what is available.

Directions

  1. Blanch broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, carrot, mushrooms, corn, and peas for 11/2 min in a large pot of boiling, salted water. Drain; set aside.
  2. Combine white pepper, sugar, salt, broth concentrate, water, and cornstarch in a bowl. Set aside.
  3. Drizzle oil around the sides of the stir-fry pan; tilt the pan to distribute evenly. Heat oil in a stir-fry pan on MED until oil faintly smokes. (If oil smokes too much, the pan is too hot.) Add garlic; cook for 30 sec (do not brown). Add sauce mixture. Bring to boil, stirring.
  4. Add veggies; cook 1-2 min to heat through.
