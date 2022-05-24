Buddha’s Delight: Make A Sizzling Vegetable Pot, With A Simple & Flavourful Dish
Buddha’s Delight is a vegetarian dish that is widely popular in China among Buddhist communities, who are vegetarian and use only simple seasonings.
This recipe for Buddha’s delight is a classic Asian dish full of mixed vegetables and tofu in a savoury sauce.
This cuisine puts a lot of emphasis on vegetables and bean products (like tofu and soybean).
The ingredients and seasonings vary from cook to cook, depending on preference and what is available.
Directions
- Blanch broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, carrot, mushrooms, corn, and peas for 11/2 min in a large pot of boiling, salted water. Drain; set aside.
- Combine white pepper, sugar, salt, broth concentrate, water, and cornstarch in a bowl. Set aside.
- Drizzle oil around the sides of the stir-fry pan; tilt the pan to distribute evenly. Heat oil in a stir-fry pan on MED until oil faintly smokes. (If oil smokes too much, the pan is too hot.) Add garlic; cook for 30 sec (do not brown). Add sauce mixture. Bring to boil, stirring.
- Add veggies; cook 1-2 min to heat through.
