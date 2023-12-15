Dhootha Continues to Trend at #1 for two Weeks Straight on Prime Video India

Prime Video’s Telugu Original series Dhootha has cemented its spot at the top, trending at #1 on Prime Video India for two weeks straight since its launch. Showered with critical acclaim and praise from audiences all over the world for its riveting story, expert direction, compelling performances and heart-stopping scenes, the supernatural suspense-thriller is a series one just cannot miss.

Dhootha marks the streaming debut of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, who has been receiving much love and appreciation for his spectacular portrayal of Sagar, a successful but unscrupulous journalist who suddenly finds himself and everyone around him in mortal danger due to his many unethical decisions and actions.

Helmed by national award-winning director Vikram K Kumar, the series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, and Priya Bhavani Shanker in pivotal roles. Continuing its upward ascension, Dhootha is streaming in over 240 countries and territories in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.