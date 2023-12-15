Dhenkanal: Two Suffocate To Death At Brick Kiln, One Hospitalised

Dhenkanal: Two workers were killed and another was hospitalised due to asphyxiation from smoke inhalation in a brick kiln in Dhenkanal district on Friday.

The incident has been reported from Manapur village under Kantabania police station in the district.

As per initial reports, the workers reportedly inhaled the toxic gases produced by the generators in the kiln. As a result, two of them were killed and another worker was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Angul. He is said to be in critical condition. The dead bodies have been kept for post-mortem.