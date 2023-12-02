Delhi Excise Policy Case
Sanjay Singh
Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Files Chargesheet Against AAP’s Sanjay Singh

By Yajati Keshari Rout
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and his ‘associate’ Sarvesh Mishra in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

The Court has fixed December 4 for consideration and arguments on cognizance points on the charge sheet.

AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4. He is presently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

According to the ED, it’s a fifth supplementary chargesheet in the case. The chargesheet contains 60 pages of operatives pages and around 2500 pages of annexures. Sarvesh Mishra was earlier, questioned several times by the ED in the case.

