Cyclone Michaung: 54 Express Trains Cancelled By ECoR

Bhubaneswar: In view of the ensuing Cyclone Michaung, Indian Railways have regulated train services by cancelling 54 express trains originating, terminating and passing through ECoR’s jurisdiction.

As of now, 12 (06 pairs) ECoR Originating trains, 42 (21 pairs) trains passing through including Puri-Chennai Exp, Bhubaneswar –Tirupati, BBS-Bangalore Exp, VSKP to Chennai, Tirupati & Cuddapah trains have been cancelled to ensure the safety of passengers

Accordingly, the following trains originating, terminating and passing through the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway have been cancelled:-