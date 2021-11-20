Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

New Delhi: The air quality index (AQI) continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the national capital for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday.

According to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 355 from 332 on Friday.

Authorities have said that the air quality in Delhi is likely to improve “significantly” from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds and reach “poor category”.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

To combat pollution, the Delhi government has issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

The Delhi government has banned construction and demolition activities in the city till November 21. It has also ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday.