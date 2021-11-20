Odisha Plus II Offline Exam Results Declared

Bhubaneswar: The results of Plus II offline examination, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, have been declared.

The candidates can check their results at www.orissaresults.nic.in.

The total pass percentage of students stood at 68.66.

A total of 12321 have appeared for the examination held from October 1 to 11, 2021. Of them, 8460 passed the exam.

While 6310 students in Arts stream passed the examination, 1501 cleared in Science, 422 in Commerce and 227 in Vocational courses in offline exam this year.

In the Arts stream, the pass percentage stood at 70.62, 68.61 in Commerce, 64.39 in Science and 51.59 in Vocational.