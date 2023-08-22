Dawn-To-Dusk Bandh In Kantabanji

Kantabanji: Normal life was disrupted in Balangir district’s Kantabanji subdivision on Tuesday because of a dawn-to-dusk bandh call given by Kantabanji Zilla Sangharsha Samiti for the district status demand for the area.

The bandh call received a strong response from the people in Turekela, Bongomunda, Muribahal, Belapada, and Khaprakhol blocks and Kantabanji NAC.

The members of the Kantabanji Zilla Sangharsha Samiti picketed at key locations. Several organizations and dignitaries of the area extended support to the bandh call.

Educational institutions remained shut and work in government offices was hampered. Vehicular traffic was also affected in the area.

But the agitators excluded essential public services like ambulance service from the purview of the bandh.