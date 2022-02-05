Bengaluru Police Arrests Three Fraudsters In Bhubaneswar 

Bhubaneswar: Police have apprehended three persons in Bhubaneswar for allegedly duping Rs 20 lakh from several youths in Bengaluru on the pretext of providing jobs.

Reportedly, a team of Bengaluru Police with the help of Commissionerate Police nabbed the three accused who had allegedly forged documents to defraud the job seekers.

It is pertinent to mention that these three fraudsters have been under the most wanted list of Bangalore police since 2018. The Bangalore police will take the three accused in transit remand.