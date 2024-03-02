Cuttack’s Silver Filigree Gets GI Tag

Bhubaneswar: The Silver Filigree of Cuttack, which is a centuries-old craft, has been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indications (GI) tag.

“It is a matter of honour for Odisha to get the GI tag for Cuttack’s Silver Filigree (Chandi Tarakasi). The centuries-old sophisticated craft practised in the Silver City of Cuttack gives a distinct identity to our State for its intricate workmanship. On the occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of Odisha, especially Cuttack and the district administration”, the Odisha CM wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

Notably, the Odisha State Co-operative Handicrafts Corporation Limited applied on July 1, 2021, seeking Geographical Indications for Cuttack Silver Filigree under ‘Handi Crafts’. The silver filigree is a part of the Odissi jewellery and is used as decorative artefacts, religious and cultural pieces, home décor, and accessories.

The craft is made by transforming silver bricks into thin wires or foils, which are then used to create jewellery or showpieces. Betel leaf vessels, wallets, caskets, vermillion boxes, and dowry items are some of the product lines of silver filigree. Moreover, miniature visuals of Orissian art and heritage, such as models of Jagannath temple, Konark temple, and Mukteshwar arch, are also created and exhibited abroad.