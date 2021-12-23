Cuttack City
CMC COVID Update
Cuttack City: Only Six COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 10 Recover

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: Only six COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the six COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, three are from institutional quarantine, two are from Home Quarantine and one is a local contact case.

“Another 10 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,382 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 538 are active cases while 44,753 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

