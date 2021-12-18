Cuttack City: 9 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 8 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 9 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 9 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 02 are from Institutional quarantine, 03 are from Home Quarantine and 04 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 18 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,332 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 516 are active cases while 44,725 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.