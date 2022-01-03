COVID-19 Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group: More Than 80k Vaccinated In Odisha On Day 1

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department informed that a total of 80,129 vaccine doses have been administered for the 15-18 age group in Odisha on January 3.
Here is the COVID-19 Vaccination Report, Odisha 03.01.2022
TOTAL ACTIVE SITES: 3204 (of which 1152 are Covaxin)
TOTAL BENEFICIARIES VACCINATED: — 286640
HCW vaccinated (1st dose): — 1
HCW vaccinated (2nd dose): — 222
FLW vaccinated (1st dose): — 1
FLW vaccinated (2nd dose): — 201
15 – <18 years (1st Dose): — 80129
15- <18 years (2nd dose): — 0
18-44 years (1st Dose): — 59261
18-44 years (2nd dose): — 89522
45 years & above (1st Dose): — 11763
45 years & above (2nd dose): — 45540
Pregnant Women Vaccinated : — 2095
Cumulative
HCW (1st dose): — 352504 ( 100 %)
HCW (2nd dose): — 329185 ( 93 % )
FLW (1st dose): — 349990 ( 99 % )
FLW (2nd dose): — 323523 ( 92 % )
18-44 years (1st Dose): — 16865890 ( 85 % )
18-44 years (2nd dose):–11394324 ( 87 % )
45 years & above (1st Dose): — 11830917 ( 93 % )
45 years & above (2nd dose): — 9124687 ( 91 % )
Pregnant Women Vaccinated : — 437563
Total doses administered till date::–50651149