COVID-19 Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group: More Than 80k Vaccinated In Odisha On Day 1

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department informed that a total of 80,129 vaccine doses have been administered for the 15-18 age group in Odisha on January 3.

Here is the COVID-19 Vaccination Report, Odisha 03.01.2022

TOTAL ACTIVE SITES: 3204 (of which 1152 are Covaxin)

TOTAL BENEFICIARIES VACCINATED: — 286640

HCW vaccinated (1st dose): — 1

HCW vaccinated (2nd dose): — 222

FLW vaccinated (1st dose): — 1

FLW vaccinated (2nd dose): — 201

15 – <18 years (1st Dose): — 80129

15- <18 years (2nd dose): — 0

18-44 years (1st Dose): — 59261

18-44 years (2nd dose): — 89522

45 years & above (1st Dose): — 11763

45 years & above (2nd dose): — 45540

Pregnant Women Vaccinated : — 2095

Cumulative

HCW (1st dose): — 352504 ( 100 %)

HCW (2nd dose): — 329185 ( 93 % )

FLW (1st dose): — 349990 ( 99 % )

FLW (2nd dose): — 323523 ( 92 % )

18-44 years (1st Dose): — 16865890 ( 85 % )

18-44 years (2nd dose):–11394324 ( 87 % )

45 years & above (1st Dose): — 11830917 ( 93 % )

45 years & above (2nd dose): — 9124687 ( 91 % )

Pregnant Women Vaccinated : — 437563

Total doses administered till date::–50651149