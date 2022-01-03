Naveen Congratulates Odisha FC For Thrilling Victory Over Defending Champions Mumbai City

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday congratulated Odisha FC for recording an impressive 4-2 win over Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League 2021-22.

Odisha CM, who is also known for his huge support for sports, took to Twitter and said, “Just watched a nail biter of a match in the Indian Super League. Congratulate @OdishaFC on the thrilling win over defending champions @MumbaiCityFC by 4-2 goals. Best wishes to the team for the forthcoming matches.”

The result leaves Des Buckingham’s men winless in three games. Victory for Kiko Ramirez’s men means that only three points separate them from the league leaders despite being in seventh place on the table.

Aridai Cabrera (4’) scored an early goal against the run of play but Ahmed Jahouh (11’) quickly brought the game on level terms with a superb finish. Igor Angulo (38’) then headed his team into the lead before Jerry Mawihmingthanga (70’, 77’) scored a memorable brace to hand the lead back to the Kalinga Warriors. Jonathas (89’) put the result beyond any doubt by scoring the fourth.