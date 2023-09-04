Corporates Across Delhi-NCR Providing Work-From-Home Facility For G20 Weekend

New Delhi: Offices across Delhi and adjoining regions of Noida and Gurugram have ensured the work-from-home facilities for their employees for the upcoming G20 weekend.

The upcoming G20 Summit under India’s Presidency will be hosted in New Delhi on September 9-10. To ensure a smooth and efficient experience for the delegates, the Delhi government has mandated all government and private offices, banks and commercial establishments such as markets to stay closed in the city for three days from September 8 to 10.

To cooperate with the Delhi government, offices across Delhi-NCR have issued work-from-home for their employees, reported PTI. Noida-based NIIT Limited’s HR Head, Mita Brahma, said, “In view of the Delhi government’s traffic advisory around the G20 summit from 8th to 10th September, we understand the potential challenges our Delhi-based employees might face in their daily commute. Considering the same, we have already announced the flexibility to work from home during the period.”

E-commerce platform Shiprocket’s SVP and head of HR, Saumya Khati, shared the same sentiments and stated that the company has taken measures to ensure a smooth execution of the summit. She added that the Gurugram-based company has taken proactive steps to facilitate work-from-home for it’s employees in Delhi and for those travelling from Delhi to Gurugram.

The company executives shared the commitment to ensure a successful summit, stating the event to be a moment of pride for the country.